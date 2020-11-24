Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

Pats Pulpit's Bernd Buchmasser kicks things off today by breaking down the Patriots slim playoff hopes. Bernd also has Matthew Slater passing along his message to the team as they continue to stay resilient.

Andy Hart of WEEI breaks down some of the trends in the snap counts, as some of the younger players continue to see rising roles, especially on defense.

Jeff Howe offers up 33 takeaways from the loss to the Texans, with at-the-line adjustments a big problem as Houston sent free rushers all game and the Pats couldn't make them pay for it. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal finds four plays that stuck out against Houston, with film breakdown of how the plays cost the Pats. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has his report card and it's not one for mom and dad's fridge.

NBC Sports Boston's Jusin Leger relays that the Patriots lost two players off of waivers on Monday -- guard Hjalte Froholdt and edge player Derek Rivers. Both players had fallen down the depth chart in recent weeks, but it's still a blow to the team's depth.