Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Playbook Tue Nov 24 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/23: 'We'll learn from it and be better'

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Patriots at Texans Highlights | NFL Week 11

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/22

Press Pass: Patriots discuss loss to the Texans

What Went Wrong: Patriots defense can't contain Watson and the Houston passing game

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Damiere Byrd looks like Olympic swimmer on first-down reach

Damiere Byrd makes smooth toe-tapping catch for 19 yards

Cam Newton with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd

Pats pave the way on toss play for Damien Harris' TD

Belichick 11/20: Watson is 'hard to defend'

One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Ravens Recap, Texans Preview, Carl Davis 1-on-1

Harris 11/19: 'Challenge now is finding ways to continue to improve'

Newton 11/19: 'I'm here to win'

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

McCourty 1/18: 'Winning is contagious'

Belichick 11/18: Texans are 'very good at everything'

Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

Nov 24, 2020 at 09:13 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

Pats Pulpit's Bernd Buchmasser kicks things off today by breaking down the Patriots slim playoff hopes. Bernd also has Matthew Slater passing along his message to the team as they continue to stay resilient.

Andy Hart of WEEI breaks down some of the trends in the snap counts, as some of the younger players continue to see rising roles, especially on defense.

Jeff Howe offers up 33 takeaways from the loss to the Texans, with at-the-line adjustments a big problem as Houston sent free rushers all game and the Pats couldn't make them pay for it. Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal finds four plays that stuck out against Houston, with film breakdown of how the plays cost the Pats. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald has his report card and it's not one for mom and dad's fridge.

NBC Sports Boston's Jusin Leger relays that the Patriots lost two players off of waivers on Monday -- guard Hjalte Froholdt and edge player Derek Rivers. Both players had fallen down the depth chart in recent weeks, but it's still a blow to the team's depth.

Tom E. Curran lays out all the Patriots upcoming free agents both this offseason and next and posits that the rebuild hasn't even really started yet. Chad Finn takes a similar approach, trying to figure out who are the foundational pieces to build on.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 11/23: Assessing the loss in Houston

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/10: Pats late comeback stuns Jets

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/9: Pats ready for Jets, 'MNF'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/6: Getting the Pats on track

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/5: How will new additions fit?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/4: Taking stock after trade deadline

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/3: Trade deadline day arrives

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/2: Taking stock after abrupt loss

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/24

Patriots Cheerleaders Alumni: Where Are They Now? - Brittany (Bonchuk) Valentine

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/23

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Patriots News Blitz 11/23: Assessing the loss in Houston

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/22

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Houston Texans Postgame Quotes 11/22

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Stats from Week 11

Inactive Analysis: Gilmore, Bentley to play; Michel sits

Week 11 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Game-Day Roster Update: Duo not traveling to Houston

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to get even in Houston

Patriots make a series of roster transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots at Texans

Advertising