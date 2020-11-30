Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

The Patriots slim playoff hopes are hanging by thread after Sunday's 20-17 victory over the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Nick Folk's last-second 50-yard field goal was the difference as New England improved to 5-6 on the season.
ESPN.com says there is still hope thanks to Folk’s heroics. The Boston Globe says the Patriots did plenty to lose but will gladly take the gifts the Cardinals handed them and move on with the victory. Folk says he was happy to put the “cherry on top” of the win.
The Boston Herald credits the defense, particularly for the goal line stand late in the first half, for carrying the load. The star on that side of the ball was Adam Butler, who may have enjoyed the greatest day of his career.
Cam Newton did not enjoy a great afternoon but did make one crucial play to set up the win. James White's first two touchdowns of the season provided a huge lift for the offense. NBC Sports Boston provides a report card from the game. WEEI.com has some ups and downs in the game as well.
Referee Bill Vinovich explained why the penalty called against Anfernee Jennings that negated Gunner Olszewski's punt return for a touchdown was the right call.
The Athletic says the price of finding another quarterback keeps going up. Along the same lines, NBC Sports Boston has a hard time finding the silver lining in the team’s mediocrity.
Boston Sports Journal says it's time to give Jarrett Stidham a look at quarterback.