Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Dec 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

What Went Wrong: Offense struggles to score in loss against the Rams

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/10

Game Notes: Jake Bailey Had A Career-Long 71-Yard Punt 

Devin McCourty Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

Week 14 Inactives: Patriots at Rams

Press Pass: "When we play collectively, we give ourselves a great opportunity to win."

One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots News Blitz 12/16: Sights set on Miami

Dec 16, 2020 at 07:59 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2-dmac-wk-15

The Patriots will return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields today for the first time in two weeks after a west coast road trip. There's plenty of intrigue surrounding practice, with Isaiah Wynn, Carl Davis and Julian Edelman all eligible to return to practice from IR and Damien Harris' status unknown following Thursday's loss to the Rams.

Here are today's links to get you caught up on everything Dolphins!

PatsPulpit kicks things off with a detailed rundown of the Pats-Dolphins matchup, including game history and potential injuries to monitor -- Miami has a lot of them.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI breaks down Josh McDaniels' Tuesday interview, with insight into the Patriots weaponry and what his expectations are. Chris Mason of MassLive has more on Bill Belichick's Tuesday morning comments that the offense has not been efficient enough.

Zack Cox of NESN wonders if the Patriots can continue their hot streak against rookie quarterbacks, with Tua Tagovailoa on the docket next. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald offers her NFL power rankings. The Boston Globe's Patriots Notebook leaves little margin for error in the Pats' playoff pursuits.

Tom E. Curran finds some positive linings to this season, pointing out the number of good, young players who have emerged this season. NBC Sports Boston colleague Phil Perry tackles a bunch of topics in his mailbag.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/4: Newton should be ready to go

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/16

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Patriots News Blitz 12/16: Sights set on Miami

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman Earl Watford To The Practice Squad; Release Defensive Back Dayan Lake From The Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

From the shadows: Berj Najarian uses My Cause, My Cleats to shine light on Armenia

Bill Belichick Foundation gives away $440,000 in grants and scholarships 

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Patriots News Blitz 12/15: Pats' path narrows after MNF

Unfiltered Notebook 12/14: Bailey winning hidden yardage battle

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Patriots News Blitz 12/14: Playoff hopes still alive after Sunday

Bill Belichick Statement on Ray Perkins

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

Patriots Sign LB Jack Cichy to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/11

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Rams presented by CarMax

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

My Cause, My Cleats: Shilique Calhoun shines light on mental health 

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Advertising