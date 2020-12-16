Patriots News Blitz 12/16: Sights set on Miami

The Patriots will return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields today for the first time in two weeks after a west coast road trip. There's plenty of intrigue surrounding practice, with Isaiah Wynn, Carl Davis and Julian Edelman all eligible to return to practice from IR and Damien Harris' status unknown following Thursday's loss to the Rams.
PatsPulpit kicks things off with a detailed rundown of the Pats-Dolphins matchup, including game history and potential injuries to monitor -- Miami has a lot of them.
Ryan Hannable of WEEI breaks down Josh McDaniels' Tuesday interview, with insight into the Patriots weaponry and what his expectations are. Chris Mason of MassLive has more on Bill Belichick's Tuesday morning comments that the offense has not been efficient enough.
Zack Cox of NESN wonders if the Patriots can continue their hot streak against rookie quarterbacks, with Tua Tagovailoa on the docket next. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald offers her NFL power rankings. The Boston Globe's Patriots Notebook leaves little margin for error in the Pats' playoff pursuits.
Tom E. Curran finds some positive linings to this season, pointing out the number of good, young players who have emerged this season. NBC Sports Boston colleague Phil Perry tackles a bunch of topics in his mailbag.