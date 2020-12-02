Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

Next up for the Patriots is a trip to Los Angeles for a pair of games against the Chargers and Rams. First is the Chargers and their impressive rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Bill Belichick offered some praise for Herbert on Tuesday and the Boston Globe the future looks bright for the organization as a result. The Providence Journal believes the Chargers will be a tough road test.

Despite the most recent performance, the Boston Globe says offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels still has full confidence in Cam Newton. On the flip side, the Boston Herald has McDaniels admitting that receiver N’Keal Harry has plenty to improve on.

The Boston Sports Journal says the Patriots are still plenty good enough to take advantage of situations like the one the Cardinals presented them with on Sunday.