Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 03 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

Dec 03, 2020 at 09:15 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

While discussing the Chargers this week, Belichick talked about tight end Hunter Henry and his relationship with Henry's high school coach. ESPN.com provides some background on Belichick’s friendship with innovative Arkansas high school coach Kevin Kelley. The Boston Herald also chats with Kelley and chronicles the relationship. Speaking of Henry, the Boston Herald says the Patriots will be keeping an eye on him in more ways than one.

NBC Sports Boston says the Patriots defense should go down blitzing down the stretch. Offensively, things should look better against the Chargers according to the Boston Sports Journal.

There was some news when the first injury report of the week was released as Cam Newton appeared. The Boston Globe has some details of Newton's abdomen injury.

The Providence Journal highlights the work of Stephon Gilmore.

The Athletic has a feature on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who is expected to be among the top prospects in the 2021 draft.

In Los Angeles, Chargers.com offers a preview of Sunday’s game.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/27: Now the real football starts

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/26: Thanksgiving edition

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/25: Film reviews net defensive concerns

All the Patriots news you need to know in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/24: Texans takeaways and turning the page

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/23: Assessing the loss in Houston

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/13: Pats-Ravens set for latest showdown

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/12: Meyers making his move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 11/11: Injuries piling up

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Transcript: Bill Belichick Video Press Conference 12/3

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/2

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Patriots News Blitz 12/2: Chargers pose tough road test

Unfiltered Notebook 12/1: Pats prep turns to Herbert, Bosa and Chargers

Week 13 NFL Notes: Patriots haven't lost any toughness

Brandon Copeland makes 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 sports list

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 12/1

My Cause, My Cleats: Your Patriots chosen charities

Home, Alone: Foxborough without fans 'surreal, weird' 

Patriots News Blitz 12/1: Belichick sticking with Newton

Unfiltered Notebook 11/30: Goal-line stand out 

Patriots Sign DB J.T. Hassell and OL Ross Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Conference Call 11/30

After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Folk hero: What Nick Folk's teammates had to say about his game-winning kick 

Patriots News Blitz 11/30: Folk the hero once again

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Advertising