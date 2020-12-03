Patriots News Blitz 12/3: Belichick's ties to Arkansas HS coach

While discussing the Chargers this week, Belichick talked about tight end Hunter Henry and his relationship with Henry's high school coach. ESPN.com provides some background on Belichick’s friendship with innovative Arkansas high school coach Kevin Kelley. The Boston Herald also chats with Kelley and chronicles the relationship. Speaking of Henry, the Boston Herald says the Patriots will be keeping an eye on him in more ways than one.
NBC Sports Boston says the Patriots defense should go down blitzing down the stretch. Offensively, things should look better against the Chargers according to the Boston Sports Journal.
There was some news when the first injury report of the week was released as Cam Newton appeared. The Boston Globe has some details of Newton's abdomen injury.
The Providence Journal highlights the work of Stephon Gilmore.
The Athletic has a feature on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, who is expected to be among the top prospects in the 2021 draft.
In Los Angeles, Chargers.com offers a preview of Sunday’s game.