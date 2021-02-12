Patriots News Blitz 2/12: Questions about the offseason 

Mark Daniels from the Providence Journal writes that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would be an instant upgrade for the Patriots.
The Athletic came up with 10 bold predictions around the league including someone new under center in New England.
With a couple of current Patriots running backs set to be unrestricted free agents this offseason, NBC Sports Boston writes about some other free agent running backs that the Patriots should consider.
Tom Curran from NBC Sports Boston writes about the building blocks for the Patriots defense.
NESN mentions how the Patriots could move up in the 2021 NFL Draft for a quarterback.