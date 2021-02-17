Patriots News Blitz 2/17: Potential free agent options

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about the Patriots tight end situation and how it hasn't been the same since the departure of Rob Gronkowski.
The Providence Journal mentions how the Patriots wide receivers struggled throughout 2020.
NBC Sports Boston says that the most recent report on pending free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson might catch the Patriots eye. They also mention that new free agent defensive tackle Kawann Short would be a smart move for the team.
NBC Sports Boston also discusses Pro Football Focuses most recent mock draft which has the Patriots selecting a defensive player. You can also see other mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.
WEEI talks about the probability of a Cam Newton return in 2021 and what this would mean for the Patriots moving forward.