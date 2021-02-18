Patriots News Blitz 2/18: Are the Patriots looking to make a trade? 

The Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots scout quarterbacks and who fits the mold that they are looking for.
The Providence Journal writes about how the Patriots tight end group left a lot to be desired in 2020.
Jeff Howe from The Athletic responds to a Patriots mailbag answering questions about potential trades and more. Be sure to check out our own mailbag by reading the Patriots Unfiltered Q&A.
NBC Sports Boston writes about which free agent wide receivers are realistic options for the Patriots.