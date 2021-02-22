Patriots News Blitz 2/22: David Andrews is keeping his options open

The Boston Globe writes about how Cam Newton spoke on former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s podcast “I Am Athlete” about how Covid-19 impacted his season.
Boston.com writes about how pending free agent David Andrews would love to stay with the Patriots for 2021 but his keeping his options open.
Boston.com also mentions how former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis gave a positive endorsement for Alabama quarterback prospect Mac Jones.
The Boston Herald writes about five free agents that the Patriots should target this offseason if they are able to avoid the franchise tag.
The Athletic discusses what is being said about the Patriots search for a new quarterback and also talks about who is left in the free agent quarterback market.