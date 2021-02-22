Official website of the New England Patriots

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

Patriots News Blitz 2/22: David Andrews is keeping his options open

Feb 22, 2021 at 08:56 AM
The Boston Globe writes about how Cam Newton spoke on former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s podcast “I Am Athlete” about how Covid-19 impacted his season.

Boston.com writes about how pending free agent David Andrews would love to stay with the Patriots for 2021 but his keeping his options open.

Boston.com also mentions how former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis gave a positive endorsement for Alabama quarterback prospect Mac Jones.

The Boston Herald writes about five free agents that the Patriots should target this offseason if they are able to avoid the franchise tag.

The Athletic discusses what is being said about the Patriots search for a new quarterback and also talks about who is left in the free agent quarterback market.

Black History Month: Tippett, McCourty and Slater reflect on Social Justice initiatives

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett is joined by Matthew Slater & Devin McCourty to have an open dialogue about the importance of social justice. Also they discuss what Black History Month means to them on a personal level.

Slater & Andrews call high school football captains

This week, over 100 Massachusetts high school football captains and coaches joined Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, Patriots captains Matthew Slater and David Andrews, and MIAA Associate Executive Director, Richard Pearson, on an informative video call to kickoff the MIAA football season, which has been moved to the spring. Slater and Andrews touched upon their leadership styles, navigating through a season in a pandemic, their memories of high school football and advice for the season.

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

In the latest installment of Do Your Life, presented by Putnam, find out how the McCourty twins life has changed off the field, after Jason joined Devin here in New England.

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

On Sunday, the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Organization sent healthcare workers throughout New England to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

Bringing Cheer to the Pandemic 

With the conclusion of the 2020 season, New England Patriots cheerleaders reflect on the game-day experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and share what cheering means to them.

Slater: 'The quest here will always be about winning'

Matthew Slater's powerful words from his end of season media availability provide inspiration for the Patriots 2021 season
