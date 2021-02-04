Patriots News Blitz 2/4: Thoughts on Patriots rebuilding process 

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Chiefs and Buccaneers have taken over the NFL world but back here in Foxborough there's still plenty of work to be done. That mostly involves analyzing the roster and figuring out how Bill Belichick will go about rebuilding his team for the future.

NBC Sports Boston kicks things off by identifying building blocks for the Patriots offense. The Boston Globe is in the middle of a position-by-position series and looks at the offensive line, and they believe re-signing David Andrews could be the Patriots top priority.

Quarterbacks have been a constant topic of conversation so far this offseason and NBC Sports Boston has eight who would most likely join the Patriots in free agency.

MassLive.com looks at the eight opt-outs for the Patriots and projects which ones are most likely to return.

Washington coach Ron Rivera, who coaches Cam Newton in Carolina, says nothing is off the table with regard to his former quarterback.

No team has won back-to-back titles since the 2004 Patriots. The Boston Globe looks at why it’s so hard to repeat.

