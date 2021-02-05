Patriots News Blitz 2/5: Roger Goodell has some kind words for Tom Brady

Super Bowl week is finally winding down as the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to hit Tampa soon. The Bucs and Chiefs will go at it in Super Bowl LV in Sunday, and meanwhile the Patriots continue to prepare for what will be an interesting and bust offseason.

Roger Goodell offered some league updates during his annual state of the league address, as well as some complimentary word for Tom Brady.

As for the Patriots, NBC Sports Boston looks at the defense and wonders if the team can afford to stay small at the linebacker level again.

With the Patriots set to select 15th in the first round, NBC Sports Boston looks at how those picked in that spot have fared over the past 20 years. Pro Football Focus has a new mock draft available.

NBC Sports Boston wonders if N'Keal Harry should be part of the Patriots plans in 2021.

WEEI.com asks if Patriots fans really would have preferred Bill Belichick and Brady staying together in 2020.