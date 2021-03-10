Patriots News Blitz 3/10: How to strengthen the defensive line

ESPN Boston writes about how the reported Trent Brown trade shapes up the Patriots 2021 offensive line.
The Boston Globe discusses which NFL players got franchise tagged and who is hitting the market, see what this means for potential future Patriots.
The Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots can go bargain hunting to bolster up their defensive line. They also discuss how offensive lineman Joe Thuney was not franchise tagged and is going to hit free agency.
The Providence Journal says that there are plenty of options for the Patriots to upgrade at linebacker.
With the quarterback situation still uncertain, The Athletic writes about which players are available and what they would cost to acquire. They also predict the Week 1 starters for all 32 teams.