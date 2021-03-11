Patriots News Blitz 3/11: See why the Patriots are going to win free agency

ESPN Boston does a simulation of NFL fee agency 2021, see who signs where, and why the Patriots are the big winners.
The Boston Globe writes about how a Boston Red Sox draftee may be on the Patriots quarterback radar. They also discuss how the Patriots have reportedly been fielding trade offers for wide receiver N’Keal Harry.
Boston.com discusses how one NFL insider believes that the Patriots could draft Trey Lance. They also talk about 5 potential post-franchise tag free agents that would make sense for the Patriots.
The Boston Herald mentions that the Patriots should target Jadeveon Clowney and a Ravens linebacker in free agency.