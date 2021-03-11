Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/11: See why the Patriots are going to win free agency

Mar 11, 2021 at 09:32 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

ESPN Boston does a simulation of NFL fee agency 2021, see who signs where, and why the Patriots are the big winners.

The Boston Globe writes about how a Boston Red Sox draftee may be on the Patriots quarterback radar. They also discuss how the Patriots have reportedly been fielding trade offers for wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

Boston.com discusses how one NFL insider believes that the Patriots could draft Trey Lance. They also talk about 5 potential post-franchise tag free agents that would make sense for the Patriots.

The Boston Herald mentions that the Patriots should target Jadeveon Clowney and a Ravens linebacker in free agency.

Trending Video

Rapoport: Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Las Vegas Raiders are trading OT Trent Brown to the New England Patriots.

McGinest, Pioli outline Patriots' free-agency priorities

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli outline New England Patriots' free-agency priorities.

MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for Pats

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for the New England Patriots.

Patriots players distribute more than $500,000 to organizations through Social Justice Fund

During the 2020 season, Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff, with a generous match from Robert Kraft, raised and distributed more than $500,000 to eight New England-based organizations through the Players' Social Justice Fund. In January, Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater called each recipient to thank them for their efforts and announce the grant.

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Megan O'Brien sits down with Dave Ziegler, Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Steve Burton sits down with Scott Zolak to discuss the offense with a focus on the quarterback. In addition, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo give an in-depth look at the roster and possible changes that could occur this offseason. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

With free agency and the draft on the horizon, Megan O'Brien talks with Dave Ziegler about these important roster building events, from last month's Senior Bowl to navigating the pre-draft process without an NFL Combine. Plus, Ziegler discusses his new role in the Patriots personnel department , and what Patriots fans can get most excited about as he and his team look to build the 2021 roster.
