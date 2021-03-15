Patriots News Blitz 3/15: Marcus Cannon is on the move

ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots have reportedly traded right tackle Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans.
The Boston Globe discusses what to make about quarterback prospect Trey Lance and if he would be a good fit for the Patriots.
Boston.com does a free agency simulator which has the Patriots landing 3 top free agents. They also write that teams around the league are "aware" that cornerback Stephon Gilmore is reportedly on the trade market.
The Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots and the rest of the AFC East shapes up prior to free agency starting this week.
The Providence Journal writes about who is staying and who is going among the Patriots free agents.