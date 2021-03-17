Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Patriots News Blitz 3/17: Andrews will reportedly test the market

Mar 17, 2021 at 09:31 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

ESPN Boston discusses the Patriots offseason moves and resets the New England roster after their spending spree.

The Boston Globe writes about how David Andrews is reportedly ready to test the free-agent market.

The Boston Globe also mentions how Cam Newton believes that things are already different ahead of his second season with New England.

Boston.com writes about how the Patriots free agency binge is about opportunity and not revenge.

The Boston Herald discusses what is left on the Patriots to-do list for this offseason.

The Providence Journal mentions that three teams are reportedly talking to the Patriots about N’Keal Harry.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 3/16: Patriots go all in

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/15: Marcus Cannon is on the move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/12: Cam Newton returns

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/11: See why the Patriots are going to win free agency

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/10: How to strengthen the defensive line

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/9: Familiar face returns

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/8: Will the Patriots pursue a wide receiver?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/4: N'Keal Harry working towards a positive 2021 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/3: Is there a Patriots reunion incoming? 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/2: Free agency is quickly approaching

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Patriots News Blitz 3/17: Andrews will reportedly test the market

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

NFL Notes: Aggressive Patriots hit the ground running

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats FA frenzy kicks things off

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Offseason Report: Patriots signing blitz continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to be aggressive on the second day of the legal tampering period.

Rapoport breaks down Patriots' reported free agency acquisitions so far

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the New England Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far.

Offseason Report: New England aggressive during FA legal tampering period

Reportedly, the New England Patriots are aggressive on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Garafolo: Patriots, Jonnu Smith reportedly agree to terms on contract

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the New England Patriots and tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to terms on a contract.

Schrager: Re-signing Cam Newton was a 'no-brainer' for Pats

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots re-signing Cam Newton.

Patriots and Revolution host Women in Sports panel

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution hosted a virtual hour-long panel with influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11. The panelists offered pieces of advice and discussed their careers and challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising