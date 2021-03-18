Patriots News Blitz 3/18: Kyle Van Noy returns

ESPN Boston writes about how after one year with the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and center Ted Karras have reportedly returned to the Patriots.
The Boston Globe writes 5 things you should know about new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry. The Globe also mentions how tight end Jonnu Smith cannot wait to connect with Hunter Henry and is excited about his opportunity with the Patriots.
Boston.com discusses how the Patriots have placed a second-round tender on cornerback J.C. Jackson.
The Boston Herald writes about where the Patriots cap space stands after their massive spending spree.
NBC Sports Boston makes a case for Justin Fields to be the next Patriots quarterback.