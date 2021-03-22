Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Mar 22 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

Patriots News Blitz 3/22: What will the Patriots do next?

Mar 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2500x1406-newton-huddle-ds

ESPN Boston writes about how New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft explained the Patriots uncharacteristic free-agent spending this offseason.

Boston.com discusses how certain NFL Draft experts are hearing rumors that the Patriots are really high on quarterback prospect Justin Fields.

Boston.com also mentions four things that the Patriots could do after the first week of free agency.

The Boston Herald writes about how the Patriots depth chart looks after their free agency spending.

NBC Sports Boston says that former Patriots wide receiver Dion Branch is extremely high on the Patriots new-look tight end group.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 3/19: Izzo on the move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/18: Kyle Van Noy returns

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/17: Andrews will reportedly test the market

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/16: Patriots go all in

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/15: Marcus Cannon is on the move

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/12: Cam Newton returns

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/11: See why the Patriots are going to win free agency

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/10: How to strengthen the defensive line

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/9: Familiar face returns

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/8: Will the Patriots pursue a wide receiver?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

Patriots News Blitz 3/22: What will the Patriots do next?

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

Reintroducing formerly former Patriots: Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Trent Brown

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne: 'It feels special'

Megan O'Brien sat down with new Patriots wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne to discuss playing in front of the fans as well as how he feels about joining the team this year.

Matt Judon: 'I'm excited to get it going'

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, linebacker Matt Judon to discuss his first day at Gillette as well as the upcoming season.

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Megan O'Brien sat down with new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to discuss how thrilled he is to be a part of the franchise as well as his relationship with Coach Belichick.

Offseason Report: Free agent frenzy continues

A recap of a busy week for the New England Patriots that continues with more additions to the 2021 roster.

One-on-one with Nelson Agholor

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor to discuss the process of signing with the team as well as his first day as a Patriot.

Offseason Report: Busy offseason continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to make moves that contribute to their busy offseason.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising