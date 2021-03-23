Patriots News Blitz 3/23: New signings start to settle in 

ESPN Boston discusses the Patriots free-agent signings and what Kyle Van Noy and Hunter Henry can bring to the Patriots in 2021.
The Boston Globe writes about how newly signed Hunter Henry said that the Patriots “put the tight end on the map again”. The Globe also discusses how new receiver Kendrick Bourne is already game-planning with his new quarterbacks.
Boston.com has a conversation with former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan on his transition from the NFL to professional lacrosse.
The Providence Journal writes about how quarterback Jarrett Stidham led a Patriots workout in Southern California.