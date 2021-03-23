Patriots News Blitz 3/23: New signings start to settle in 

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 23, 2021 at 09:15 AM
ESPN Boston discusses the Patriots free-agent signings and what Kyle Van Noy and Hunter Henry can bring to the Patriots in 2021.

The Boston Globe writes about how newly signed Hunter Henry said that the Patriots “put the tight end on the map again”. The Globe also discusses how new receiver Kendrick Bourne is already game-planning with his new quarterbacks.

Boston.com has a conversation with former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan on his transition from the NFL to professional lacrosse.

The Providence Journal writes about how quarterback Jarrett Stidham led a Patriots workout in Southern California.

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Megan O'Brien sat down with Kyle Van Noy to discuss his return to New England and what he is looking forward to for the upcoming season.

Megan O'Brien sat down with Ted Karras to discuss his return to New England and what he expects from this upcoming season

Megan O'Brien sat down with Henry Anderson to discuss his first day at the stadium and what it feels like to be a part of this free agent class for the New England Patriots

New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announced his retirement last week after an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. We look back at his decade in New England and say thank you to the 3-time Super Bowl champion.
