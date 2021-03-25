Official website of the New England Patriots

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

Report: Lawrence Guy coming back to Patriots

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Patriots News Blitz 3/25: Justin Herron doing good off the field as well

Mar 25, 2021 at 09:21 AM
ESPN Boston writes about how Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron has been hailed a hero by Arizona police as he helped stop an attempted sexual assault attempt.

The Boston Globe discusses how Kyle Van Noy has put his trash talk with the Patriots in the past as he is about to suit up for them again.

Boston.com writes about how new defensive tackle Davon Godchaux comes to the Patriots feeling like he has something to prove.

The Providence Journal talks about how the Patriots are still making noise in the offseason by reportedly re-signing running back James White and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.

