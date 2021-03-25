Patriots News Blitz 3/25: Justin Herron doing good off the field as well

ESPN Boston writes about how Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron has been hailed a hero by Arizona police as he helped stop an attempted sexual assault attempt.
The Boston Globe discusses how Kyle Van Noy has put his trash talk with the Patriots in the past as he is about to suit up for them again.
Boston.com writes about how new defensive tackle Davon Godchaux comes to the Patriots feeling like he has something to prove.
The Providence Journal talks about how the Patriots are still making noise in the offseason by reportedly re-signing running back James White and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy.