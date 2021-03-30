Patriots News Blitz 3/30: What does Stephon Gilmore's future hold?

The Boston Globe writes about how former Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia thinks that the Patriots offense has the pieces to win now.
Boston.com mentions that an NFL insider believes that the Patriots could offer cornerback Stephon Gilmore a contract extension despite the recent trade rumors.
The Athletic writes about how a recent mock draft believes that wide receiver prospect Devonta Smith could end up as a centerpiece of the Patriots rebuilt offense. Be sure to stay up to date with all recent mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.
NBC Sports Boston discusses who Bill Belichick might be watching at the University of Miami’s pro day.