2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Patriots News Blitz 3/30: What does Stephon Gilmore's future hold?

Mar 30, 2021 at 09:30 AM
The Boston Globe writes about how former Patriots coach Dante Scarnecchia thinks that the Patriots offense has the pieces to win now.

Boston.com mentions that an NFL insider believes that the Patriots could offer cornerback Stephon Gilmore a contract extension despite the recent trade rumors.

The Athletic writes about how a recent mock draft believes that wide receiver prospect Devonta Smith could end up as a centerpiece of the Patriots rebuilt offense. Be sure to stay up to date with all recent mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.

NBC Sports Boston discusses who Bill Belichick might be watching at the University of Miami’s pro day.

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Roster reworking continues

Patriots News Blitz 3/30: What does Stephon Gilmore's future hold?

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 3/29: Which free-agent addition will have an immediate impact?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.

Trent Brown Press Conference 3/24: 'Wherever I am needed that's where I'll play'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Nelson Agholor Press Conference 3/24: 'On the field I give myself and my teammates a great opportunity'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy Press Conference 3/24: 'One goal in mind and I think everybody's got that'

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
