Patriots News Blitz 3/4: N'Keal Harry working towards a positive 2021 

With several big name players set to hit free agency, Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about who the team should pursue.
The Boston Globe writes about N’Keal Harry endorsing a Cam Newton return and what he is doing to prepare this offseason.
Boston.com writes about how former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph is reportedly interested in joining the New England Patriots this offseason. They also discuss how Cam Newton and Joe Thuney headline some key offseason decisions for the team.
NBC Sports Boston mentions that the Patriots are reportedly not enamored with the current free-agent quarterback class.