Patriots News Blitz 3/8: Will the Patriots pursue a wide receiver?

Andrew Callahan from Boston.com suggests that the Patriots free-agent wide receiver plans should not start with a number one option.
Boston.com also writes that free-agent wide receiver Will Fuller should be the Patriots first option for the team to pursue this offseason.
The Athletic writes that the Patriots priority list of needs this offseason all starts under center, they also list the top 150 free agents with possible price tags.
Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is reportedly on the trade market, WEEI believes that the Patriots making a move for him would make a lot of sense.