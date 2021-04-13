Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

Apr 13, 2021 at 09:28 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about Julian Edelman’s career after he announced his retirement yesterday afternoon. He also discusses Edelman’s rise throughout the Patriots organization and the work that it took to get there.

The Boston Globe writes about Julian Edelman’s top 10 moments with the New England Patriots. They also mention how Julian Edelman will go down as one of the greatest and toughest Patriots of all time.

Boston.com writes about how Peter King “can’t see” the Patriots trading up to No. 4 in the NFL Draft to take a quarterback.

The Boston Herald discusses who the Patriots should take if they do not target a quarterback at No. 15.

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Edelman's Hall chances, picking a QB, moving up in the draft and more

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

A Tribute to Julian Edelman

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.

Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video.

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.
