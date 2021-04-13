Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

Mike Reiss from ESPN Boston writes about Julian Edelman’s career after he announced his retirement yesterday afternoon. He also discusses Edelman’s rise throughout the Patriots organization and the work that it took to get there.
The Boston Globe writes about Julian Edelman’s top 10 moments with the New England Patriots. They also mention how Julian Edelman will go down as one of the greatest and toughest Patriots of all time.
Boston.com writes about how Peter King “can’t see” the Patriots trading up to No. 4 in the NFL Draft to take a quarterback.
The Boston Herald discusses who the Patriots should take if they do not target a quarterback at No. 15.