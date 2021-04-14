Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

The Boston Globe writes about how Julian Edelman will be a polarizing Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate.
Boston.com discusses how NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared more details about Julian Edelman’s decision to retire. Boston.com also writes about how former Patriots have weighed in on Edelman’s retirement decision.
The Boston Herald breaks down the Patriots roster with the NFL Draft quickly approaching.
The Providence Journal discusses how Julian Edelman’s retirement has led to another hole at the wide receiver position.
NBC Sports Boston writes about how the Patriots are reportedly among three teams to attend quarterback prospect Justin Fields second pro day.