Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

Apr 15, 2021
New England Patriots

Staff

The Boston Globe writes about how many Patriots players are reportedly opting out of voluntary workouts due to health concerns.

Boston.com discusses the 3 things that the Patriots will miss the most about Julian Edelman.

The Providence Journal mentions that the Patriots may need to draft a free safety in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Athletic has Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins going to the Patriots in their most recent mock draft, see why they have him over another highly touted defensive prospect. Make sure you stay up to date on recent mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

Patriots News Blitz 4/12: Will the Patriots make a trade prior to the draft?

Patriots News Blitz 4/9: What are the Patriots draft options if they don't take a quarterback?

Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

Patriots News Blitz 4/7: How to bolster the secondary

Patriots News Blitz 4/6: What does the Darnold trade mean for the Patriots?

Patriots News Blitz 4/5: How will the Patriots fill remaining roster holes?

Patriots News Blitz 4/2: Are new NFL overtime rules coming?

Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/31: Patriots are preparing for 2021 NFL Draft

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

'Toughest teammate' Julian Edelman gets show of love from friends, fans after announcing retirement 

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.

Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement with speech via Twitter video.
