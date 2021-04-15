Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

The Boston Globe writes about how many Patriots players are reportedly opting out of voluntary workouts due to health concerns.
Boston.com discusses the 3 things that the Patriots will miss the most about Julian Edelman.
The Providence Journal mentions that the Patriots may need to draft a free safety in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Athletic has Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins going to the Patriots in their most recent mock draft, see why they have him over another highly touted defensive prospect. Make sure you stay up to date on recent mock drafts by checking out our 2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker.