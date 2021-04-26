Patriots News Blitz 4/26: Draft week has arrived

The Boston Globe writes about the top linebacker prospects to know in the NFL Draft. They also discuss why the Patriots recent drafting has been poor and how that might change this week.
Boston.com writes about how Richard Sherman claims that the Patriots almost drafted him in 2011. They also mention how Bill Belichick reportedly hates the new jersey rule that is coming to the NFL.
The Boston Herald discusses the 2021 wide receiver prospects and who the Patriots could draft to replace Julian Edelman.
ESPN Boston mentions that if the Patriots are thinking about snagging a QB early, they have a couple of options to execute a trade.