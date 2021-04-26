Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Apr 26 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Model Citizen: WR Agholor strives to set positive example

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

NFL approves jersey number expansion, other 2021 rule changes

Draft Spotlight: Who is the Patriots mock draft favorite at 15?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Shooting the breeze about the Draft

NFL Notes: Offering some rough draft suggestions

Draft Spotlight: Patriots in attendance at second Lance Pro Day

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Patriots News Blitz 4/26: Draft week has arrived

Apr 26, 2021 at 08:33 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

TC-082620_Adler186
Eric J. Adler

The Boston Globe writes about the top linebacker prospects to know in the NFL Draft. They also discuss why the Patriots recent drafting has been poor and how that might change this week.

Boston.com writes about how Richard Sherman claims that the Patriots almost drafted him in 2011. They also mention how Bill Belichick reportedly hates the new jersey rule that is coming to the NFL.

The Boston Herald discusses the 2021 wide receiver prospects and who the Patriots could draft to replace Julian Edelman.

ESPN Boston mentions that if the Patriots are thinking about snagging a QB early, they have a couple of options to execute a trade.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 4/23: Patriots can find more roster depth through the draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/22: New jersey numbers are coming

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/21: Patriots hope to find depth through NFL Draft

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/20: Multiple Patriot players report to voluntary offseason program

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/19: Which defensive prospects would be a good fit in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/15: Will the Patriots focus on defense during the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/14: Patriots reportedly attend more pro days 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/13: Celebrating Julian Edelman's career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/12: Will the Patriots make a trade prior to the draft?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 4/9: What are the Patriots draft options if they don't take a quarterback?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Bill Belichick receives key to the city of Annapolis at Army-Navy men's lacrosse game

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Patriots News Blitz 4/26: Draft week has arrived

Julian Edelman joins 'Inside the NFL' cast, teams up with ViacomCBS

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

2021 Draft: Previewing the Key Prospects on Offense and Defense

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft for the Patriots including key prospects on offense and defense.

A father-son bond turned dream birthday surprise

Patriot's defensive back Jonathan Jones surprises his father Stacey with his dream car, a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible 442, for his birthday.

Next Gen Stats: Top 30 prospects by Draft Score

Next Gen Stats ranks the top 30 prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft by Draft Score.

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising