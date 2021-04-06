Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

Patriots News Blitz 4/6: What does the Darnold trade mean for the Patriots?

Apr 06, 2021 at 09:22 AM
ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots are in search of QB depth and could also find one beyond the first round.

The Boston Globe writes about how the New York Jets traded their starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, see what this means for the Patriots and the rest of the AFC East.

Boston.com discusses how Bill Belichick is reportedly using a “more collaborative” approach for the 2021 draft.

The Providence Journal writes about how getting a long-term quarterback is the Patriots most pressing need.

