Patriots News Blitz 4/6: What does the Darnold trade mean for the Patriots?

ESPN Boston writes about how the Patriots are in search of QB depth and could also find one beyond the first round.
The Boston Globe writes about how the New York Jets traded their starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers, see what this means for the Patriots and the rest of the AFC East.
Boston.com discusses how Bill Belichick is reportedly using a “more collaborative” approach for the 2021 draft.
The Providence Journal writes about how getting a long-term quarterback is the Patriots most pressing need.