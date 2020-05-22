Patriots News Blitz 5/22: Second-year jumps needed

Hope you're all able to get some sort of vacation or break over this Memorial Day Weekend. Here are today's collection of Patriots must-reads!

Danny Vitale spoke with the media via video conference yesterday, and who better to break it down that popular fullback enthusiast Andy Hart of WEEI. Hart also offers eight Patriots players who could take a step back in 2020. Here's how Patriots.com could see Vitale bringing something new to the table from the position.

Doug Kyed of NESN takes a look at how players like Vitale are learning the playbook via virtual learning.

Mark Schofield takes one final deep dive into James Develin's remarkable career for PatsPulpit.

Evan Lazar of CLNS breaks down the Patriots receiving corps, an unproven yet intriguing group that will largely depend on players like N'Keal Harry making a second-year jump.