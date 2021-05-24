Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 5/24: Kyle Dugger has been getting tips from a former Patriot

May 24, 2021 at 10:57 AM
The Boston Globe mentions that NFL fans should not expect a potential Julio Jones trade before June 1st.

Boston.com writes that Cam Newton has been working to "rebuild" his fundamentals this offseason.

ESPN Boston writes that former Patriot Rodney Harrison has been tutoring Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.

The Boston Herald discusses if Mac Jones can realistically push Cam Newton for the starting job.

