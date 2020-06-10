Patriots News Blitz 6/10: McCourty leads the way

Devin McCourty was honored by Boston Uncornered last night and it featured appearances by Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater and a $100,000 donation to the cause by Robert and Jonathan Kraft. Mike Reiss broke it down for ESPN, while Jim McBride did the same for The Boston Globe. It was a great night and showed the strides the Patriots organization has made off the field, highlighting some of their players that are most involved in the community and in leadership roles.

Andy Hart of WEEI breaks down the wide receiver group, with expectations for N'Keal Harry being a major factor, paired with the hope that 34-year-old Julian Edelman can maintain his level of play.

PFF doesn't have kind words for Sony Michel, ranking him 26th in elusiveness and calling him one of the "least exciting" starting running backs in the NFL. With his offensive line in tact and a restocked fullback group, Michel will be looking for a bounce-back year.

PFF also offers up their projected starting lineup for the Patriots, with notable changes including Adrian Phillips over Patrick Chung, Chase Winovich taking a starting role, and rookie Devin Asiasi emerging as the top tight end option.

Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit dives into the offensive snap numbers from preseasons past to figure out how the Patriots might approach things this summer with no OTAs and a new starting quarterback.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal takes questions in his weekly Q&A, with a debate between the 2014 and 2018 defenses leading the way.