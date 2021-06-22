Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 6/22: Josh Uche surprises during minicamp

Jun 22, 2021 at 08:58 AM
ESPN Boston writes about surprise players you should know from every NFL team's minicamp, see who was the Patriots surprise player.

The Boston Globe writes about the last time the Patriots had a talented rookie fighting for the starting quarterback job.

Boston.com mentions that Mac Jones has reportedly been playing like "what the Patriots thought they were getting".

The Boston Herald writes about how former O-line coach Dante Scarnecchia recently explained what the Patriots want from their players out of minicamp.

