Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Oliver Thomas of PatsPulpit takes a closer look at the two touchdowns Damiere Byrd caught from Cam Newton near the end of the 2017 season. Byrd has intriguing speed as the offense could benefit from an emerging field stretcher and this experience with Newton could help Byrd's chances.

Christopher Price of The Boston Globe has the latest on Cam Newton meeting up with Mohamed Sanu in Los Angeles for some passing work. Price also breaks down Newton's results against the AFC East over the years(Spoiler alert -- he's 7-1). Globe writer Nicole Yang has Randy Moss thinking the Pats will have a lot of fun with Newton at quarterback.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic breaks down the Newton signing and says it's little reflection on Jarrett Stidham's performance. Howe also participates in a fun re-draft for the Patriots. Andrew Callahan of the Herald has Newton's former coach Ron Rivera saying the quarterback is ready to "break out."