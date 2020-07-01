Official website of the New England Patriots

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 08:31 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Oliver Thomas of PatsPulpit takes a closer look at the two touchdowns Damiere Byrd caught from Cam Newton near the end of the 2017 season. Byrd has intriguing speed as the offense could benefit from an emerging field stretcher and this experience with Newton could help Byrd's chances.

Christopher Price of The Boston Globe has the latest on Cam Newton meeting up with Mohamed Sanu in Los Angeles for some passing work. Price also breaks down Newton's results against the AFC East over the years(Spoiler alert -- he's 7-1). Globe writer Nicole Yang has Randy Moss thinking the Pats will have a lot of fun with Newton at quarterback.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic breaks down the Newton signing and says it's little reflection on Jarrett Stidham's performance. Howe also participates in a fun re-draft for the Patriots. Andrew Callahan of the Herald has Newton's former coach Ron Rivera saying the quarterback is ready to "break out."

Andy Hart and Ryan Hannable continue their series of 20 Patriots questions by wondering how the retirement of Dante Scarnecchia will impact the offensive line. Hannable also thinks that the Patriots are sending some mixed messages this offseason.

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

2021 NFL Pro Bowl Heading to Las Vegas

Tippett heads Patriots contingent of College Hall of Fame nominees

Patrick Chung surprises local Patriots fans by delivering their takeout

Patriots reveal new veteran jersey numbers

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

Ben Coates (left), Ty Law (middle) and Willie McGinest (right).

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

