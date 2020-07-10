Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Another quiet week wraps up in Foxborough with little in the way of breaking news. With Cam Newton officially in the fold, at this point we're all just waiting to see if training camps will open and if football will be played around the NFL.
MassLive.com kicks us off this morning with a list of 25 Patriots that will determine the team's success in 2020. WEEI.com wonders if Bill Belichick will spend more time with the offense this year.
NBC Sports Boston says Tom Brady might be the best quarterback ever but Jerry Rice in the NFL GOAT.
Now that Cam Newton is a member of the Patriots, the Boston Globe wonders if he’ll get the benefit of the calls like Tom Brady did. Speaking of Newton, he joined wideout N’Keal Harry recently for a workout. The Eagle-Tribune has some advice for Newton.
The Athletic is impressed with Julian Edelman’s decision to reach out to DeSean Jackson.