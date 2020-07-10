Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Jul 10 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM
Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Friday, Jul 10, 2020 09:50 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20200710_news_blitz_thumb

Another quiet week wraps up in Foxborough with little in the way of breaking news. With Cam Newton officially in the fold, at this point we're all just waiting to see if training camps will open and if football will be played around the NFL.

MassLive.com kicks us off this morning with a list of 25 Patriots that will determine the team's success in 2020. WEEI.com wonders if Bill Belichick will spend more time with the offense this year.

NBC Sports Boston says Tom Brady might be the best quarterback ever but Jerry Rice in the NFL GOAT.

Now that Cam Newton is a member of the Patriots, the Boston Globe wonders if he’ll get the benefit of the calls like Tom Brady did. Speaking of Newton, he joined wideout N’Keal Harry recently for a workout. The Eagle-Tribune has some advice for Newton.

The Athletic is impressed with Julian Edelman’s decision to reach out to DeSean Jackson.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

Latest News

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Rex Burkhead.

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Advertising