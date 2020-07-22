Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

With 50 days to go until the scheduled start of the NFL regular season, the NFL and players continue to hammer out the details of how they'll play this season, with the most recent reported developments being zero preseason games and a reduction in training camp roster size, a potentially devastating blow to the undrafted rookies, as Pats Pulpit explores. Karen Guregian breaks down which undrafted rookies might have the best chance to make the Patriots.

Ryan Hannable measures out the impact of which five Patriots would be hurt the most if there is no preseason this summer.

PFF ranks the offensive lines around the NFL and the Patriots come in at 7th. With the return of David Andrews, the line should be a key feature for a new-look offense that will have a new quarterback at the helm. The intriguing group of rookies and second-year players will be counted on to provide valuable depth. Karen Guregian takes a look at how blocking for Cam Newton will be a different challenge than doing it for Tom Brady.

Dalton Keene and Jakob Johnson are the latest to make an appearance in a training hype video, as the two hybrid players prepare for camp on a local field as NESN's Sean McGuire passes along.