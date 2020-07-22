Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Wed Jul 22 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 07:38 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20191223_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

With 50 days to go until the scheduled start of the NFL regular season, the NFL and players continue to hammer out the details of how they'll play this season, with the most recent reported developments being zero preseason games and a reduction in training camp roster size, a potentially devastating blow to the undrafted rookies, as Pats Pulpit explores. Karen Guregian breaks down which undrafted rookies might have the best chance to make the Patriots.

Ryan Hannable measures out the impact of which five Patriots would be hurt the most if there is no preseason this summer.

PFF ranks the offensive lines around the NFL and the Patriots come in at 7th. With the return of David Andrews, the line should be a key feature for a new-look offense that will have a new quarterback at the helm. The intriguing group of rookies and second-year players will be counted on to provide valuable depth. Karen Guregian takes a look at how blocking for Cam Newton will be a different challenge than doing it for Tom Brady.

Dalton Keene and Jakob Johnson are the latest to make an appearance in a training hype video, as the two hybrid players prepare for camp on a local field as NESN's Sean McGuire passes along.

Andy Hart and Ryan Hannable continue their series of 20 questions about 2020, this time wondering how Julian Edelman will fare without Tom Brady throwing to him.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

All of the day's news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Advertising