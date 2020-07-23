Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

As things continue to progress toward the start of a very different kind of training camp, players are starting to arrive in Boston, headlined on Wednesday night by Cam Newton, who said in Logan Airport's baggage claim that he was "ecstatic" to be joining the Pats. Quarterbacks aren't expected to report to Gillette until Monday.

Tom E. Curran thinks the Patriots have a huge advantage for the COVID-19 season with Bill Belichick at the helm. The team might have some big questions but no team will be better prepared under the chaotic circumstances than New England. Karen Guregian takes a look at how not having preseason games could present a number of challenges.

Greg Bedard takes a deep dive into the unique circumstances for training camp and how it will affect the roster and especially the quarterbacks as the team looks to anoint a new starter. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald takes a look at the returner situation and wonders if the team can improve from 2019.