Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 23 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 07:47 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200413_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

As things continue to progress toward the start of a very different kind of training camp, players are starting to arrive in Boston, headlined on Wednesday night by Cam Newton, who said in Logan Airport's baggage claim that he was "ecstatic" to be joining the Pats. Quarterbacks aren't expected to report to Gillette until Monday.

Tom E. Curran thinks the Patriots have a huge advantage for the COVID-19 season with Bill Belichick at the helm. The team might have some big questions but no team will be better prepared under the chaotic circumstances than New England. Karen Guregian takes a look at how not having preseason games could present a number of challenges.

Greg Bedard takes a deep dive into the unique circumstances for training camp and how it will affect the roster and especially the quarterbacks as the team looks to anoint a new starter. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald takes a look at the returner situation and wonders if the team can improve from 2019.

Mike Reiss gives his five training camp storylines that are most intriguing, headlined by the quarterback position, but also including Sony Michel, the rookie tight ends and kicker as well as how the defense fares after an excellent season that saw some significant departures this offseason. As always, there's no shortage of intrigue and it will play out in a unique situation.

Tweets of Note

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

All of the day's news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/8: Burkhead reworks deal

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What does Cam Newton bring to New England?

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Breaking down how Cam Newton beat the Patriots twice

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Advertising