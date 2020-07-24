Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 07:20 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PFF hands out their rankings for the linebacker groups around the NFL and the Patriots come in at 16th, led by Dont'a Hightower. Departures knocked this group down the rankings this year, but there are plenty of intriguing new players who could help propel them up the charts.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston ranks the Patriots positional groups as they stand right now. Not surprising they're led by the special teams coverage group, cornerbacks and safeties, while the rookie kicker and special teams return group bring up the bottom of the rankings.

WEEI's Andy Hart and Ryan Hannable debate whether N'Keal Harry can make the leap in his second season with the team. Both think he'll make strides but are unsure he's a #1 NFL receiver. Hart also sees Cam Newton only competing with himself for the starting QB job.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media wrapped up his Top 10 Most Important Patriots with Stephon Gilmore coming in at number two and the Cam Newton/Jarrett Stidham quarterback position as number one.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald wonders if the Patriots two rookie tight ends will be able to contribute right away given the challenging circumstances of this offseason.

Advertising