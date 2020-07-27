Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Things appear to be settling into place as the Patriots and the rest of the NFL prepare for the arrival of players this week. While on-field work won't begin just yet, teams, including New England, are getting started on the process of reshaping rosters.

The Patriots released nine players on Sunday and will now have 80 individuals to start camp. That will allow Bill Belichick to have all of his players together on the field once practice begins, rather than a split-squad setting that would have taken place with 90 on the roster.

The Boston Globe was first to report the transactions, offering some details on the nine who were let go.

The Boston Herald provides another question in its training camp countdown, today looking at the defense as wondering if it can repeat its 2019 performance.

The McCourty brothers predicted on their podcast that NFL football won’t be at its best during the early part of the season.

NBC Sports Boston wonders if the Patriots would be able to afford a second season of Cam Newton should the first one go well.