Patriots release nine players

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Sign QB Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Patriots, players around NFL react to Cam Newton signing

Cam the Man: Newton off the field 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Will Newton start, who will he throw to and more

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Monday, Jul 27, 2020 09:21 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Things appear to be settling into place as the Patriots and the rest of the NFL prepare for the arrival of players this week. While on-field work won't begin just yet, teams, including New England, are getting started on the process of reshaping rosters.

The Patriots released nine players on Sunday and will now have 80 individuals to start camp. That will allow Bill Belichick to have all of his players together on the field once practice begins, rather than a split-squad setting that would have taken place with 90 on the roster.

The Boston Globe was first to report the transactions, offering some details on the nine who were let go.

The Boston Herald provides another question in its training camp countdown, today looking at the defense as wondering if it can repeat its 2019 performance.

The McCourty brothers predicted on their podcast that NFL football won’t be at its best during the early part of the season.

The Athletic has a look at the entire roster as the Patriots head into camp. MassLive.com provides a 53-man roster projection ahead of the start of camp.

NBC Sports Boston wonders if the Patriots would be able to afford a second season of Cam Newton should the first one go well.

Boston Sports Journal looks at how the restart will affect the Patriots this season and beyond.

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Roster trimmed to 80

Patriots release nine players

Report: Patriots trim roster to 80

Patriots Release DB Lenzy Pipkins

NFL set to embark on 2020 with no preseason games

Patriots News Blitz 7/24: Stacking up the roster

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2020 Squad

Patriots News Blitz 7/23: How will Belichick tackle new-look training camp?

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Edelman vital to offensive transition

Damien Harris surprises mom with new car in heartwarming video

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Veteran offensive line will be counted on

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Cam he, or can't he? Fan focus on Newton continues 

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

Top 25 Patriots according to Madden '21

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: NFL and players continue camp negotiations

Stephon Gilmore reacts to making Madden '99 Club'

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots announce reduced capacity and preliminary protocols for fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots News Blitz 7/10: Top 25 Pats who will determine team's success

Julian Edelman shares message of 'compassion, empathy and love' in light of DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

