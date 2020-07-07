Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jul 07 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM
Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Do Your Part: A Patriots All Access Special 

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

Williams looking to break through in Year 2

James White balances challenging offseason

James White balances challenging offseason

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Wynn ready to put competitive nature on display

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

Robert Kraft announces $100K donation to Boston Uncornered

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

John Simon: 'Everyone's trying to adapt right now'

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

Gilmore highlights preparation and trust in Film Session

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

NFL reveals 2020 facility protocols

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Winovich on a quest for improvement and consistency

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

In Year Two, punter Bailey looks to kick it up a notch

Patriots speak out on issues

Patriots speak out on issues

Statement from the Kraft Family

Statement from the Kraft Family

Meyers making the mental leap

Meyers making the mental leap

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

Devin and Jason McCourty host roundtable discussion about racism and protests on "Double Coverage"

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

No joint practices for Patriots in 2020

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

Behind the Scenes: The Virtual Draft

NFL announces rule changes

NFL announces rule changes

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Jason McCourty embraces leadership role

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring auctioned off for more than $1 million

Tuesday, Jul 07, 2020 09:56 AM

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Cam Newton continues to dominant the Patriots media scene and the quarterback is once again the focus in Foxborough on Tuesday.

The New York Times wonders if Newton can be Superman again. Meanwhile, Ross Tucker of The Athletic believes Newton is no lock to even start for New England. Along those lines, NBC Sports Boston wonders if Newton can conquer the Patriots offense in time to start Week 1.

The Boston Sports Journal says the clock is ticking on a potential extension for franchised guard Joe Thuney. MassLive.com ranks the Patriots position groups as they stand heading into training camp. WEEI.com continues its 20 questions series previewing the Patriots and today focuses on undrafted free agents.

The Providence Journal writes about the players’ recommendation to skip the preseason entirely. Devin McCourty has much bigger concerns than the preseason.

The Athletic provides a feature on current trends in new stadiums as they all fight to outdo one another.

Related Content

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/16: White plans on new mindset

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/15: The best and worst of the past decade

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/12: Which unheralded newcomers will emerge?

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!
Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape
news

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Training camp and preseason taking shape

All the Patriots news you need in one convenient place!

Latest News

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Rex Burkhead.

Report: Burkhead reworks contract

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Kudos Korner: Regan

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: Newton's arrival similar to Moss'

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: How will preseason changes affect Pats?

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Reports: NFL to cut preseason in half

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

Patriots News Blitz 7/1: Countdown to training camp

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

As annual 'Team Jack Trifecta' goes virtual, Rex Burkhead continues to shine light on pediatric brain cancer funding 

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/30: How will Newton fit Pats offense?

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Patriots News Blitz 6/29: Cam Newton resets Pats offseason

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Analysis: Offense takes potential jump with Cam Newton

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Gillette Stadium to Continue to Host Blood Drives Through End of July

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots share candid, personal stories about racism on upcoming 'All Access' special

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Players' potential, camp competition, and more

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

James White holds Q&A with Zone Members during virtual Scholar Athletes Gala

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

20 Burning Patriots roster questions

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Food4Vets Program to distribute meals at Gillette Headquarters in Boston on Saturday, July 20

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Patriots News Blitz 6/18: Bentley ready for more

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Harris learning from fellow RBs to prepare for Year 2

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Transcript: Ja'Whaun Bentley Video Conference 6/17

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Bentley looking to seize opportunity

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots launch Read Between the Lines, a Summer Reading Blitz

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bring in additional competition at QB?

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Patriots News Blitz 6/17: Byrd could be a difference maker

Advertising