Patriots News Blitz 7/7: Can Newton still be Superman?

Cam Newton continues to dominant the Patriots media scene and the quarterback is once again the focus in Foxborough on Tuesday.
The New York Times wonders if Newton can be Superman again. Meanwhile, Ross Tucker of The Athletic believes Newton is no lock to even start for New England. Along those lines, NBC Sports Boston wonders if Newton can conquer the Patriots offense in time to start Week 1.
The Boston Sports Journal says the clock is ticking on a potential extension for franchised guard Joe Thuney. MassLive.com ranks the Patriots position groups as they stand heading into training camp. WEEI.com continues its 20 questions series previewing the Patriots and today focuses on undrafted free agents.
The Providence Journal writes about the players’ recommendation to skip the preseason entirely. Devin McCourty has much bigger concerns than the preseason.
The Athletic provides a feature on current trends in new stadiums as they all fight to outdo one another.