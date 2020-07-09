Patriots News Blitz 7/9: Newton officially on board

NBC Sports Boston kicks us off this morning with an interesting look at the 2020 NFL season.
The Boston Sports Journal wonders if the Patriots would be interested in giving Jadeveon Clowney a similar deal to the one they gave Darrelle Revis back in 2014.
The Patriots officially announced the Cam Newton signing. The Providence Journal says a motivated Newton is diving right into his playbook. NBC Sports Boston explains why it wants a true quarterback competition once camp opens. Newton will continue to wear No. 1, by the way. WEEI.com believes the Patriots shouldn't hold Newton back and should let him run as much as he wants.
The McCourty twins surprised the Boston English football team on a Zoom call back in May.