Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

September is here and that means the NFL season will kick off in a mere nine days when the Chiefs and Texans get things started next Thursday. The Patriots are transitioning into the regular season practice mode as they wind down the final week of work before cutdowns this weekend. Here's everything you need to read on this Tuesday morning!
Mike Reiss of ESPN leads things off taking a look at what he sees as the Patriots strengths coming out of camp. Not surprising to see the cornerbacks up near the top.
Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald breaks down what he learned from training camp about this edition of the Pats. Zack Cox of NESN has his nine takeaways from camp and also checks in on defensive tackle Xavier Williams who joined the team mid-camp from Kansas City. Chris Mason of MassLive also checks in with his camp takeaways.
Greg Bedard tallies up all his stats from camp, with a focus on 1-on-1s as the offensive line does a solid job shutting down most of the Patriots pass rushers.
Ben Volin takes a look at Jermaine Eluemunor, who appears to be stepping into an expanded role in 2020, and in a related story, Bill Barnwell of ESPN tries to find what the 2020 Patriots Achilles heel might be.