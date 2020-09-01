Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Official website of the New England Patriots

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/31

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Training camp blogservations 8/30: Folk continues strong summer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Unfiltered Notebook 8/30: Troy Brown guiding young returners

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Patriots All Access: Getting Ready for Football

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Unfiltered Notebook 8/28: 5 training camp takeaways, Michel's fast debut

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Training camp blogservations 8/28: Pats head inside to close things out

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick and Zo talk Training Camp

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

Training Camp Today: First In-Stadium Practice

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

James White, Devin and Jason McCourty share thoughts in wake Kenosha shootings  

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 8/27: BC's Burt living the dream with Patriots

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Transcripts: Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and James White 8/27

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Training camp blogservations 8/27: Defense continues to set the pace

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Camp-Cast 8/27: Day 14 Recap, Offense Makes Progress, Defense Wins the Day

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Cam Newton, Shaq Mason address shooting of Jacob Blake during media availability 

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Newton: 'Every day is a new challenge'

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Training camp blogservations 8/26: Offense still finding its way

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Unfiltered Notebook 8/26: Simon stepping up, Newton's playbook catch-up

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Camp-Cast 8/26: Day 13 Recap, Michel Returns

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/26

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Unfiltered Notebook 8/25: Harris bringing his best

Patriots News Blitz 9/1: Pats camp takeaway round-up

Sep 01, 2020
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

September is here and that means the NFL season will kick off in a mere nine days when the Chiefs and Texans get things started next Thursday. The Patriots are transitioning into the regular season practice mode as they wind down the final week of work before cutdowns this weekend. Here's everything you need to read on this Tuesday morning!

Mike Reiss of ESPN leads things off taking a look at what he sees as the Patriots strengths coming out of camp. Not surprising to see the cornerbacks up near the top.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald breaks down what he learned from training camp about this edition of the Pats. Zack Cox of NESN has his nine takeaways from camp and also checks in on defensive tackle Xavier Williams who joined the team mid-camp from Kansas City. Chris Mason of MassLive also checks in with his camp takeaways.

Greg Bedard tallies up all his stats from camp, with a focus on 1-on-1s as the offensive line does a solid job shutting down most of the Patriots pass rushers.

Ben Volin takes a look at Jermaine Eluemunor, who appears to be stepping into an expanded role in 2020, and in a related story, Bill Barnwell of ESPN tries to find what the 2020 Patriots Achilles heel might be.

