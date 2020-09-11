Official website of the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 9/8: McDaniels on opening day adjustments, rookie linebackers making progress

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/8

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Unfiltered Notebook 9/7: Gilmore focused forward

Patriots sign two players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad; place two players on injured reserve

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/7

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/7: 'It's been a match made in heaven'

Analysis: Breaking down Patriots initial 2020 practice squad

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Sep 11, 2020 at 09:36 AM
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The season officially got underway Thursday night with Kansas City's impressive trouncing of Houston but the Patriots 2020 debut is still a couple of days away. While the excitement is starting to build all over New England, that's especially been true in Foxborough.

Cam Newton checked in on Thursday and expressed some of his excitement. Newton also took some time to reflect on how he arrived as the first Black quarterback to start a season-opener for New England. The Boston Herald says Newton has fully embraced life with the Patriots. They believe Josh McDaniels holds the trigger for unleashing Newton. MassLive.com has Newton explaining that "it's a really big deal" to be the first Black quarterback to start in Week 1 for the Patriots.

The Boston Globe offered some predictions from its staff for the upcoming year. Boston Sports Journal provides some thoughts on the season also. WEEI.com has 10 questions that will be answered on Sunday.

The Providence Journal has David Andrews feeling “grateful” to be back on the football field. Lawrence Guy likes how the defense responded this summer.

In some concerning news, Stephon Gilmore was added to the team’s injury report.

Boston Sports Journal says the preseason is for suckers.

In Miami there is a lot uncertainty heading into the season as well. The Miami Herald highlights some of the changes both teams are facing. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel wonders if the Patriots are coming back to the pack, and they explain why they’re picking the Dolphins to pull off the upset.

