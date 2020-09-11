Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

The season officially got underway Thursday night with Kansas City's impressive trouncing of Houston but the Patriots 2020 debut is still a couple of days away. While the excitement is starting to build all over New England, that's especially been true in Foxborough.
Cam Newton checked in on Thursday and expressed some of his excitement. Newton also took some time to reflect on how he arrived as the first Black quarterback to start a season-opener for New England. The Boston Herald says Newton has fully embraced life with the Patriots. They believe Josh McDaniels holds the trigger for unleashing Newton. MassLive.com has Newton explaining that "it's a really big deal" to be the first Black quarterback to start in Week 1 for the Patriots.
The Boston Globe offered some predictions from its staff for the upcoming year. Boston Sports Journal provides some thoughts on the season also. WEEI.com has 10 questions that will be answered on Sunday.
The Providence Journal has David Andrews feeling “grateful” to be back on the football field. Lawrence Guy likes how the defense responded this summer.
In some concerning news, Stephon Gilmore was added to the team’s injury report.
Boston Sports Journal says the preseason is for suckers.
In Miami there is a lot uncertainty heading into the season as well. The Miami Herald highlights some of the changes both teams are facing. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel wonders if the Patriots are coming back to the pack, and they explain why they’re picking the Dolphins to pull off the upset.