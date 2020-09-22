Official website of the New England Patriots

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Sep 22, 2020
Tom E. Curran dives in on the Patriots decision to hold their last timeout near the end of the Seahawks game. As Belichick explained, the offense felt like they had the Seattle defense scrambling and still felt like they ended up with a chance to run the play the wanted. Colleague Phil Perry breaks down the very last play of the game that might've saw Newton able to bounce it outside for the game-winner.

Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald has Bill Belichick pointing out some notable improvement from Cam Newton and praising his work ethic. Andrew Callahan hands out his report card for the Seahawks game, with Newton and Julian Edelman receiving high marks.

WEEI's Fitzy thinks it's time to fill out this Patriots team around Cam and make a Super push this season. Ryan Hannable breaks down Edelman's historic day against the Seahawks.

CLNS Media' Evan Lazar offers his 10 things we learned from the Patriots loss to Seattle, with plenty of positives.

The Miami Herald has a tribute to James White's father, a police captain who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Chad Finn of the Boston Globe has the tragedy putting a football game into perspective.

