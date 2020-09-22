Patriots News Blitz 9/22: Final sequence breakdowns

Tom E. Curran dives in on the Patriots decision to hold their last timeout near the end of the Seahawks game. As Belichick explained, the offense felt like they had the Seattle defense scrambling and still felt like they ended up with a chance to run the play the wanted. Colleague Phil Perry breaks down the very last play of the game that might've saw Newton able to bounce it outside for the game-winner.

Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald has Bill Belichick pointing out some notable improvement from Cam Newton and praising his work ethic. Andrew Callahan hands out his report card for the Seahawks game, with Newton and Julian Edelman receiving high marks.

WEEI's Fitzy thinks it's time to fill out this Patriots team around Cam and make a Super push this season. Ryan Hannable breaks down Edelman's historic day against the Seahawks.

CLNS Media' Evan Lazar offers his 10 things we learned from the Patriots loss to Seattle, with plenty of positives.