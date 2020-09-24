Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Week 3 NFL Notes: Injuries hit hard

Cam Newton on WEEI 9/22: 'We have to find ways to win'

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

Sep 24, 2020 at 07:23 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry turns the page to the Raiders with head coach Jon Gruden raving about Cam Newton on his conference call with the New England media. Tom E. Curran also sees that Newton is already changing perceptions in his short time with the Patriots.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald sees New England's biggest task as stopping Darren Waller on Sunday. The versatile tight end is clearly Las Vegas' most dangerous weapon. Colleague Karen Guregian has more on the unique connection Julian Edelman and Newton are establishing.

NESN's Doug Kyed takes a closer look at JoeJuan Williams, who could be a key piece in stopping Waller.

One leftover Seahawks film break down comes from Mark Schofield of PatsPulpit with a focus on Newton's day under center. Evan Lazar also has some film review leftovers from the Seahawks.

WEEI's Ryan Hannable makes a case that the Patriots should make some tough decisions when it comes to the offensive backfield and Sony Michel. Bernd Buchmasser of PatsPulpit takes a look at another developing member of the backfield, fullback Jakob Johnson.

