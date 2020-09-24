Patriots News Blitz 9/24: The autumn wind comes to New England

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry turns the page to the Raiders with head coach Jon Gruden raving about Cam Newton on his conference call with the New England media. Tom E. Curran also sees that Newton is already changing perceptions in his short time with the Patriots.

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald sees New England's biggest task as stopping Darren Waller on Sunday. The versatile tight end is clearly Las Vegas' most dangerous weapon. Colleague Karen Guregian has more on the unique connection Julian Edelman and Newton are establishing.

NESN's Doug Kyed takes a closer look at JoeJuan Williams, who could be a key piece in stopping Waller.

One leftover Seahawks film break down comes from Mark Schofield of PatsPulpit with a focus on Newton's day under center. Evan Lazar also has some film review leftovers from the Seahawks.