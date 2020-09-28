Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

The Patriots used a ground-and-pound approach against the undermanned Las Vegas Raiders and came away with an impressive 36-20 victory at Gillette Stadium. The running game accounted for 250 yards despite the absence of center David Andrews in what was a punishing display in the second half.
ESPN.com says this one was all about the running backs and their salute to James White. Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel stood out among the rest. The Boston Globe says the offensive line deserves a ton of credit for their performance.
Among some game observations the Boston Globe says the Patriots showed their more than a one-man team. Not to be outdone, the defense had some moments as well, particularly when dealing with Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The Boston Herald was also impressed with the work done on Waller.
NBC Sports Boston says the Patriots didn’t need a hero in their win over the Raiders. The Boston Sports Journal provides a look at we know and what we don’t know through three games. BSJ was also impressed with the fact that the Patriots won easily without Newton’s best game.
WEEI.com provides some thoughts on the win over the Raiders. It was also a milestone victory for Bill Belichick, who notched his 250th regular-season win as a head coach.