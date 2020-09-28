Official website of the New England Patriots

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

What Went Right: Burkhead & Michel shine as the running game takes over

Michel: 'We want to play the best we can each and every week'

Burkhead: 'Offensive line did a tremendous job'

Full Highlights from Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 3

Game Preview: Raiders at Patriots

Belestrator: Can the Patriots contain Josh Jacobs?

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Raiders

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots look to bounce back vs. Raiders

Patriots This Week: Raiders Preview

Patriots All Access: Raiders Preview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/26: Pats defense locked on Raiders

Belichick: 'It's a continuous work in progress'

Newton: 'We expect to compete to win'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Seahawks Recap, Raiders Preview and Chase Winovich 1-on-1

One-on-One with Julian Edelman

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Raiders

What They're Saying: Las Vegas Raiders

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Raiders

Week 3: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/22: Young receivers gaining confidence

Patriots News Blitz 9/28: Pats run all over Raiders

Sep 28, 2020 at 09:40 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2020-NewsBlitz-PDC2

The Patriots used a ground-and-pound approach against the undermanned Las Vegas Raiders and came away with an impressive 36-20 victory at Gillette Stadium. The running game accounted for 250 yards despite the absence of center David Andrews in what was a punishing display in the second half.

ESPN.com says this one was all about the running backs and their salute to James White. Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel stood out among the rest. The Boston Globe says the offensive line deserves a ton of credit for their performance.

Among some game observations the Boston Globe says the Patriots showed their more than a one-man team. Not to be outdone, the defense had some moments as well, particularly when dealing with Raiders tight end Darren Waller. The Boston Herald was also impressed with the work done on Waller.

NBC Sports Boston says the Patriots didn’t need a hero in their win over the Raiders. The Boston Sports Journal provides a look at we know and what we don’t know through three games. BSJ was also impressed with the fact that the Patriots won easily without Newton’s best game.

WEEI.com provides some thoughts on the win over the Raiders. It was also a milestone victory for Bill Belichick, who notched his 250th regular-season win as a head coach.

