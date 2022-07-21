Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Analysis: There will be some change at the second level of the defense this season, where Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley are the only two returners that have played significant defensive snaps for the Patriots. Judon was all over opposing quarterbacks early last season though wasn't as productive at the end, while 2020 defensive captain Bentley finished his best season and will be counted on to provide leadership in the new-look room. The veteran duo will be counted on to be major playmakers.