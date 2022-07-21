Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Jul 21 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the edge and linebackers.

Jul 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Pictured are linebackers Matthew Judon (9) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (8).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Pictured are linebackers Matthew Judon (9) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (8).

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the edge and linebackers.

Analysis: There will be some change at the second level of the defense this season, where Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley are the only two returners that have played significant defensive snaps for the Patriots. Judon was all over opposing quarterbacks early last season though wasn't as productive at the end, while 2020 defensive captain Bentley finished his best season and will be counted on to provide leadership in the new-look room. The veteran duo will be counted on to be major playmakers.

Raekwon McMillan looks headed for a significant role inside next to Bentley, while free agent signing Mack Wilson should also be in the mix to provide some upgraded athleticism to the group.

After those four there are plenty of questions about who can and will step up and ascend at linebacker. Josh Uche has gotten lots of looks across the defense but still seems like he hasn't quite settled into one place yet. He has the kind of quickness off the edge that the D needs opposite Judon.

Ronnie Perkins has similar edge potential but experienced a red shirt season in 2021 and remains one of the bigger unknowns on the roster. Anfernee Jennings also was missing in 2021 but showed some promise in 2020. He's a big, physical edge setter that could be an early-down option.

Related Links

Inside, the team will consider Jahlani Tavai and Harvey Langi, both experienced veterans who contribute on special teams. Second-year Cameron McGrone will also be in this mix, as the athletic 2021 fifth-rounder has gotten a fair share of attention this offseason. Undrafted Purdue edge player DaMarcus Mitchell is the only new rookie face but shouldn't be intimidated by the depth chart above him.

How well this group comes together could very well determine a big part of how the 2022 season turns out for the Patriots. Simply put, new playmakers must emerge, especially against the pass. Judon will get after the QB, but he won't be able to do it alone.

Related Content

news

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

With training camp fast approaching, the Patriots have placed a collection of veterans on the PUP list.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the tight ends.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the defensive line.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the quarterbacks.

news

The Case for Robert Kraft

Robert Kraft is among the 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, and he should be the favorite.

news

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

Once thought too small for big-time college programs, Myles Bryant is proving he belongs in the National Football League.

news

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

54 Semifinalists Named for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor Categories

news

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Rookies Begin Training Camp

Patriots Rookies reported for their first day of Training Camp 2022.

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

Best of David Andrew's Mic'd Up

Listen to some of David Andrews' best mic'd up moments from the 2021 Patriots season at Gillette Stadium.

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Following Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones' football journey, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion.

How can Patriots improve in '22 season? 'GMFB'

"GMFB" discuss how can New England Patriots can improve in 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising