Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.
- Locks: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers
- Bubble: Cody Davis, Joshuah Bledsoe
- In the Mix: Brendan Schooler
Analysis: The deepest and most talented group on the roster, it's tough to figure out what the team's plans are for their top four safeties. McCourty, Phillips and Dugger all return, while free agent Jabrill Peppers enters the mix on a one-year deal, coming off a significant knee injury.
That group will be a moveable set of chess pieces that will likely be a defining feature of the defense this season, but it doesn't end there as second-year player Joshuah Bledsoe was in the mix with some of the starters during minicamp. Bledsoe could be a dark horse candidate to make the roster, even with a stacked position group in front of him. Cody Davis remains a special teams cog, handling the personal protector duties on the punt team.
Brendan Schooler might be this year's best undrafted rookie candidate to make the team. He played both sides of the ball in college and was a special teams stud. There could be an opening for someone like him to continue to tradition of core special teamers.
With five potential safeties to consider, this will be a competitive group. How it all plays out will be fascinating. Peppers, Dugger and Phillips should be extremely involved inside the box and dealing with modern offenses.