Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

It's really tough to say because along with Steve, there are a lot of factors that played a role in the defensive struggles this season. For starters, the Patriots were relying on young players to take on some pretty big roles. Perhaps some of those players weren't quite ready for those roles just yet. Additionally, while we have heard that Steve Belichick is calling the plays, we don't know who is coming up with the defensive game plan. We also don't know what role Jerod Mayo plays in the defense as a whole. While it may be easy to point fingers to one person to blame the defense's shortcommings, without a de facto defensive coordinator, it is difficult to determine where the blame falls.