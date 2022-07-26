Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

As his 13th season with the Patriots approaches, 11-time team captain Devin McCourty also spoke about a new-look defense that will feature different faces in several key areas. One of those differences could be utilizing a versatile group of safeties thanks to the addition of Jabrill Peppers to go along with McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger. Last season, New England was among the league leaders in using three or more safeties on the field at once, with McCourty pointing out that it's nothing new for the Patriots' defense.