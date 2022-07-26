Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jul 26 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

Patriots announce Training Camp dates and times

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

Former Patriot Jason McCourty joins NFL Network

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

Patriots sign defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Patriots release long snapper Ross Reiter

Unfiltered Mailbag: Camp preview, players to watch and more

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

With Patriots training camp set to open on Wednesday, veterans reported to Gillette Stadium and conducted the first virtual media availability of the season on Tuesday. 

Jul 26, 2022 at 01:16 PM
evan-lazar-headshot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Pictured are Patriots center David Andrews (60), special teamer Matthew Slater (18) and safety Devin McCourty (32).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Pictured are Patriots center David Andrews (60), special teamer Matthew Slater (18) and safety Devin McCourty (32).

With Patriots Training Camp set to open on Wednesday, veterans reported to Gillette Stadium and conducted the first virtual media availability of the season on Tuesday. Patriots leaders Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, and David Andrews spoke about the start of the 2022 season.

"You almost feel like a kid going back to school from summer vacation. It's exciting to see the guys you work with, your friends," said special teamer Matthew Slater, who is entering his 15th season in New England. "That feeling, it never gets old."

As his 13th season with the Patriots approaches, 11-time team captain Devin McCourty also spoke about a new-look defense that will feature different faces in several key areas. One of those differences could be utilizing a versatile group of safeties thanks to the addition of Jabrill Peppers to go along with McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger. Last season, New England was among the league leaders in using three or more safeties on the field at once, with McCourty pointing out that it's nothing new for the Patriots' defense.

"It's exciting. I think for me, through my years here, we've had groups like this. When Tavon Wilson was here, Duron Harmon, Pat[rick] Chung, and Nate Ebner, we've always had not only a deep group of guys who have the versatility to do different things but also a good group of guys who love being around each other."

Related Links

"Adding a New Jersey legend like Jabrill [Peppers], I think it's going to be good for us. Any time you can add good players to your group, it's an exciting time. I know for sure the coaching staff will find different ways to use everybody." McCourty said on Tuesday.

Next up was Patriots center David Andrews, who updated his status and is "making progress" as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. Andrews is currently on the physically unable to perform list but can come off at any time and is, "just making sure we do the right thing, [don't] rush into it."

Lastly, after head coach Bill Belichick discussed quarterback Mac Jones's improvements this offseason on Tuesday morning, Slater also had glowing praise for New England's second-year quarterback.

"I think the young man is fantastic, and I think he demonstrated great leadership from the moment he walked into this building," Slater said. "Look, I'll tell you, this is going to be his team."

The Patriots will begin Training Camp on the fields behind Gillette Stadium with practice scheduled to start at 9:30 am on Wednesday.

Photos: Patriots veterans report to Training Camp

View photos of the Patriots veterans reporting to Training Camp at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Devin McCourty
1 / 31

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jalen Mills
2 / 31

Jalen Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kendrick Bourne
3 / 31

Kendrick Bourne

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nick Folk
4 / 31

Nick Folk

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DeVante Parker
5 / 31

DeVante Parker

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
6 / 31

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rhamondre Stevenson
7 / 31

Rhamondre Stevenson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips
8 / 31

Adrian Phillips

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matthew Judon
9 / 31

Matthew Judon

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Christian Barmore
10 / 31

Christian Barmore

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cameron McGrone
11 / 31

Cameron McGrone

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joe Cardona
12 / 31

Joe Cardona

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jahlani Tavai
13 / 31

Jahlani Tavai

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Harvey Langi
14 / 31

Harvey Langi

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Mack Wilson Sr.
15 / 31

Mack Wilson Sr.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shaun Wade
16 / 31

Shaun Wade

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ty Montgomery
17 / 31

Ty Montgomery

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Henry Anderson
18 / 31

Henry Anderson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy
19 / 31

Lawrence Guy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Josh Uche
20 / 31

Josh Uche

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Terrance Mitchell
21 / 31

Terrance Mitchell

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Anfernee Jennings
22 / 31

Anfernee Jennings

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Will Sherman
23 / 31

Will Sherman

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ronnie Perkins
24 / 31

Ronnie Perkins

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kristian Wilkerson
25 / 31

Kristian Wilkerson

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isaiah Wynn
26 / 31

Isaiah Wynn

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.J. Taylor
27 / 31

J.J. Taylor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Nelson Agholor
28 / 31

Nelson Agholor

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant
29 / 31

Myles Bryant

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joshuah Bledsoe
30 / 31

Joshuah Bledsoe

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonnu Smith
31 / 31

Jonnu Smith

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Head coach Bill Belichick helped set the stage as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2022 campaign.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the wide receivers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerbacks

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the cornerbacks.

news

10 Burning Patriots Training Camp Questions

As the Patriots prepare to open their 2022 Training Camp, here are the biggest questions facing this year's team.

news

Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

With the latest edition of Madden NFL set to release in August, we're getting an early look how the Patriots' ratings stack up.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Running Backs

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the running backs.

news

Five Pats vets land on PUP list

With training camp fast approaching, the Patriots have placed a collection of veterans on the PUP list.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Edge/Linebackers

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the edge and linebackers.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Specialists

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the specialists.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the offensive line.

news

Patriots Position Snapshot: Safeties

In the lead-up to 2022 Training Camp, we're inspecting the Patriots roster position by position. Today, an examination of the safeties.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Veterans Set the Table for Training Camp on Report Day

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/26

Bill Belichick praises former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola after retirement news

Patriots Mailbag: Patriots training camp has arrived!

Belichick kicks off Year 23 with Patriots

Patriots Position Snapshot: Wide Receivers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty 7/26: "It's about staying calm and playing football"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Matthew Slater 7/26: "I almost feel like a kid going back to school after summer vacation"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Bill Belichick 7/26: "It's important to work together and create a good final product"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Patriots Rookies Begin Training Camp

Patriots Rookies reported for their first day of Training Camp 2022.

Patriots visit the Ron Burton Training Village

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater paid a visit to the Ron Burton Training Village to meet with 2022 campers to offer advice, provide leadership and prepare them for their experiences at the Ron Burton Training Village.

Giardi: Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' leadership has gone to 'next level' this offseason.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising