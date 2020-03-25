Staying Cheer-ful During Quarantine

Although COVID-19 concerns have put many things on hold, the Patriots Cheerleaders are staying as active and busy as ever. Practicing at Gillette Stadium has turned into practicing in living rooms. Even Final Auditions for the 2020 squad have been put on hold, but current squad members and new candidates continue to practice and prepare. In addition to dancing and stretching, squad members shared with us some of the other ways they have been keeping busy during their time at home.

Maintaining an active, healthy lifestyle is important to every Patriots Cheerleader. Rookie Alexis started making green juices as a healthy treat! Squad members are successfully completing their fitness training from home by doing BMAX, the official workout of the Patriots Cheerleaders. Many are taking their exercise routines outside by going on hikes and practicing yoga. Bailey and Victoria S. both take their dogs for frequent walks. Morgan is spending time with her horses.

Many of the cheerleaders are also using the extra time at home to work on do-it-yourself projects. Courtney and Victoria M. both are working on scrapbooks documenting their seasons as Patriots Cheerleaders. Rookie Daisy is painting furniture and Lauren has started sketching.

The Patriots Cheerleaders also continue to work hard at their full time jobs. Steven is working from home as an Office Coordinator. Kaitlyn, a school teacher, is working on virtual lessons. Squad members also continue to be ambassadors for the organization and have filmed reading videos for the Patriots Foundation, to be sent out to children in the community.