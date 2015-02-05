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The Hall at Patriot Place to display the 2014 Vince Lombardi Trophy

Fans can pose beside the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl championship trophy Friday to Sunday with admission to The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon.

Feb 05, 2015 at 04:52 AM
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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions for the fourth time in 14 years and for this weekend only, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is offering fans an opportunity to take their photo beside the Vince Lombardi trophy with admission to The Hall. Guests who bring their own cameras will be able to pose beside the trophy for a photo in The Grand Hall. The trophy will be available at The Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 8. In anticipation of lines, The Hall will provide hot chocolate to guests awaiting entry.

Patriots Super Bowl Championship Parade in Boston

Check out photos from the Patriots Super Bowl Championship parade in Boston, MA on Wednesday, February 4, 2015.

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New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman acknowledges the crowd's cheers during a parade in Boston Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, to honor the Patriots' victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
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New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman acknowledges the crowd's cheers during a parade in Boston Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, to honor the Patriots' victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

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The Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. to capture the franchise's fourth Super Bowl championship and join Pittsburgh (6), Dallas (5), San Francisco (5), Green Bay (4) and the New York Giants (4) as the only teams with at least four Super Bowl titles. The game, which was the most-watched show in U.S. TV history, has already been deemed by Sports Illustrated as "One for the Ages."

Fans visiting The Hall can also view the Patriots' three other Vince Lombardi trophies from inside The Hall of Champions presented by Raytheon, take a photo on a Super Bowl Parade Duck Boat from inside The Fan Zone and enjoy the feature film, "Patriots Way," from inside the Raytheon Theater. Interactive exhibits include a field goal kick simulator, a listen-in on coach-to-quarterback communication and a vertical leap test.

Additionally, The Hall chronicled the 2014 season as it unfolded through an exhibit displaying artifacts from milestones and record-setting performances that occurred throughout the Super Bowl championship season. Artifacts currently on display include:

  • The jersey worn by Tom Brady when he eclipsed 50,000 career passing yards on Oct. 5 against the Bengals in Week 5, along with the ball he threw to accomplish the feat.
  • The gloves worn by defensive lineman Chris Jones and the ball he blocked during a game-winning field goal attempt to preserve a Patriots' 27-25 victory over the New York Jets in Week 7 on "Thursday Night Football."
  • The gloves and jersey worn by Gronkowski when he caught his 50th career touchdown pass in his 59th career game on Nov. 2 against the Broncos. Gronkowski became the second-fastest player (tied with Randy Moss) to reach the 50-touchdown reception plateau. Gronkowski wore the same jersey on Oct. 26 against the Chicago Bears, when he teamed with Brady to set a franchise record for most touchdown connections between a quarterback and receiver of any position. The tandem entered the game having connected for 45 career touchdowns (tied with Drew Bledsoe and Ben Coates for most in franchise history), but Gronkowski's three touchdown receptions against the Bears established a new team record.
  • The game-worn jersey and ball running back Jonas Gray carried to score his fourth touchdown of a career-best performance against Indianapolis in Week 11. Gray finished the game with 201 rushing yards and scored a team-record four rushing touchdowns with one touchdown in each quarter. Gray's performance earned him the NFL's AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for Week 11.
  • The jersey worn by Stephen Gostkowski and the ball he kicked in a Week 15 win against the Dolphins to surpass Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots all-time leading scorer.
  • The ball caught by wide receiver Brandon LaFell to give the Patriots a 35-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 10. The 23-yard score was also Brady's third touchdown pass of the game to give the legendary quarterback an NFL record 46 career touchdown passes in the postseason. Brady added to his record with three more touchdown passes in the Jan. 18 AFC Championship Game against the Colts.

The Hall's featured exhibit, "New England Faithful: 20 Seasons with the Krafts," looks back at the Kraft family's first 20 years of ownership and highlights the team's and the owner's many accomplishments over two decades. The exhibit touches on Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's purchase of the team and its rise to prominence in the NFL. This season, Kraft became the first owner in NFL history to have his team appear in seven Super Bowls.

The Hall is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com for ticket prices and more information.

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON
The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for the thousands of schoolchildren expected to visit each year. For more information, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.

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